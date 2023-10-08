Larry Ogunjobi Leaves Steelers’ Week Five Game With Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Larry Ogunjobi walked off the field assisted by trainers following a first-down play by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter.

Ogunjobi has been dealing with a lingering foot injury for most of the past two seasons, but he appeared to walk off the field without a limp. His injury history makes him exiting the game a little more concerning.

The Steelers are already thin on the defensive line as they’re down DL Cameron Heyward and DL DeMarvin Leal today, so their depth is getting tested with Ogunjobi’s injury.

He has a forced fumble on the day, helping the Steelers offense out by giving them good field position on their only offensive scoring drive so far.

Hopefully, he’ll be able to return to the field soon and aid a Steelers defense that’s had an impressive day so far. The Steelers currently trail the Ravens 10-5 in the fourth quarter.