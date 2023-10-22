‘Kenny Pickett’s Going To Play Well Today:’ Analyst Adam Schein Remains Big Believer In Steelers

For analyst Adam Schein, today’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams is a matchup between two teams who will be playing well into January. Despite neither team leading their division, Schein thinks the Steelers and Rams will find a way into the playoffs.

He appeared on the NFL on CBS morning show to state his case.

“I think Kenny Pickett’s going to play well today,” Schein said. “He’s now healthier. He’s coming off the bye.”

"I like both these teams. I think this is an even matchup. I think both these squads are going to make the playoffs." —@AdamSchein on the Steelers and Rams

Pickett suffered a bone bruise in his knee along with a calf injury in the team’s Week Four loss to the Houston Texans. After initial questions over his Week Five availability against the Baltimore Ravens, Pickett suited up and played, leading a game-winning drive in an upset win.

Overall, it has been a tough start for Pickett’s sophomore season, one that began with high expectations following a strong summer and preseason performance. He’s had his share of ugly moments in addition to playing in an offense that’s battled injuries, execution miscues, and playcalling from OC Matt Canada that has been ripe for criticism. Still, Schein expects this to be a quality and close contest.

It’s a similar comment to what Schein said earlier this month, believing Mike Tomlin will find a way to get the Steelers into postseason action.

Both teams missed the playoffs a year ago. Pittsburgh in their first year without Ben Roethlisberger, getting off to a horrible 2-6 start before making a big push following their bye week. The Rams battled injuries to star players in QB Matthew Stafford, WR Cooper Kupp, and DT Aaron Donald. Despite the appearance of a rebuild, especially after trading CB Jalen Ramsey, the Rams are again a competitive team. They sit at 3-3 six weeks into their season, though catching the San Francisco 49ers is a tall task.

The Rams are home favorites today. But the Steelers have consistently been the underdog this season yet find themselves at 3-2, entering the bye leading the division before the Baltimore Ravens surpassed them in Week Six. The Steelers are 2-0 in the AFC North, a critical component. Last year, every team went 3-3 in the division.

Pittsburgh and Los Angeles get started today at 4:05 PM/EST.