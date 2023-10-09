Kenny Pickett Proud Of Steelers Sticking Together Despite ‘Outside Forces That Try To Pull A Team Apart’

Doubts about the Pittsburgh Steelers offense reached a fever pitch leading up to the team’s Week Five matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, but the group did just enough to get the win with an offensive touchdown and two field goals. Their lone touchdown came with 1:17 left in the fourth quarter, a 41-yard pass from QB Kenny Pickett to WR George Pickens. After the game, Pickett told ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio on ESPN that he’s proud of his guys for not listening to the outside noise and sticking together.

“I don’t think you saw anyone kinda waver as the game was going on. Everyone stayed together,” Pickett said. “All week, there’s a lot of outside forces that try to pull a team apart, but it’s awesome to see that group in there with our head coach, everyone sticking forward and pushing together to win.”

Pickett also talked about hearing the “Fire Canada” chants and how as players, they need to simplify things.

“When things get like that, you simplify it, or it unravels. You don’t try to make a crazy play or do something outside of yourself. Focus on your job, execute your job, and you’ll be where you want to be at the end of the game.”

It was fair to criticize the Steelers’ offense after just a six-point outing in Week Four against the Houston Texans. Even yesterday, they were out of sync for much of the game, but they hung out and they were able to stay focused and put together two fourth-quarter scoring drives. It wasn’t always pretty, but they didn’t let the outside noise affect them and Pickett once against led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

For better or for worse, what we saw yesterday was the recent iteration of Steelers football. The defense was stifling, with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith dominant once again. They forced turnovers, got a punt block for a safety and then the offense did just enough to win. Pickett was clutch like he was a few times last season, including once against Baltimore, Pickens made contested catches all game and came through with the big splash play late, and they got a spark in the run game from Jaylen Warren.

It wasn’t an explosive group, but when the game was on the line, they came together to do what needed to be done to get the win. Now, the Steelers have a bye week to reset, relax and get ready for the rest of the season.

It comes at a good time for Pittsburgh, who can work on their offense, and they credited the bye last year for helping them turn that unit around. If history repeats itself, the Steelers are in a good place, especially given that they’re in first place in the AFC North this morning.