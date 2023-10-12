Kenny Pickett Knows There’s ‘Fine Line’ In Leaving Pocket Too Early

One of the most repeated criticisms around QB Kenny Pickett this season has been a seemingly bad habit of leaving the pocket too early. Bailing on clean pockets, cutting down half the field, and sometimes literally running himself into trouble. It’s something we noted during his rookie year and an aspect that seemed to get worse over the first five games of 2023.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Pickett said he feels he’s improved in that area, though admits there’s a difficult line to walk between using your legs too often versus not enough.

“It’s something that I feel like I’ve gotten better at, can continue to improve at,” Pickett said via the team’s YouTube channel. “I have the athleticism to make plays on the move and extend. So there’s a fine balance between both, and it’s continuing to work on it.”

We noted throughout the first month how quickly Pickett would begin to scramble, almost always to his right, even if there was no pressure in the pocket. Perhaps some of that is by design; Athletic reporter Mike DeFabo once tweeted it’s done to “reset” the play on half-field reads, but the results have generally been poor. It’s led to Pickett-created pressure and throwaways. When quarterbacks drift and leave the pocket, the tackles can no longer protect. Defensive linemen don’t have to go through the tackle. Instead, they simply go around.

In fairness, Pickett’s legs are an asset and almost all quarterbacks today have some level of mobility. Scrambling does help move receivers’ routes and get them into scramble-drill mode in the hopes of the defense being unable to plaster and match the scramble. There’s also the option for Pickett to run and gain yards with his legs if need be. Still, mobility within the pocket is one of the most important traits a quarterback can have, right up there with accuracy and decision-making. Being able to slide, hitch, and make small movements as opposed to large ones like running and leaving the pocket.

To his credit, Pickett seemed to stand taller in Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. And he’s proven the capability of standing tall and taking a shot. He’s not gun shy. It just seems to be a habit many young and mobile quarterbacks have, and improved pocket presence often comes with experience. Ben Roethlisberger is a great example, transitioning from Backyard Ben to Pocket Ben midway through his career.