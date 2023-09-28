Watch: Kenny Pickett Must Fix This Part Of His Game

Bringing you guys another video today. Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett played his best game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders and had the first multi-touchdown passing performance of his career. While there was good to talk about as it relates to his game, one big problem remains. Pickett’s tendency to bail on clean pockets was an issue he had last season and something that’s continued into his sophomore year.

Here, we take a look at four clear and indisputable examples from Sunday’s win over the Raiders.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

