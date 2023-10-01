Kendrick Green Trolls Steelers With Twitter Post After Beating His Former Team

It’s not just CB Steven Nelson relishing in getting revenge over the team that didn’t want him anymore. Former Pittsburgh Steelers OL Kendrick Green is feeling the same type of way. Taking to social media after his Houston Texans beat the Steelers in convincing fashion, 30-6, Sunday afternoon, Green shared a photo of song lyrics clearly pointed Pittsburgh’s way.

“It ain’t gon’ be sexy when I get my lick back,” were the song lyrics he shared.

That’s a lyric from Young Thug’s Parade on Cleveland.

Sunday, it wasn’t a parade on Cleveland. It was a parade on Pittsburgh.

The Texans dominated the game wire-to-wire, finding success on the ground and through the air. On paper, Houston came into the game with an overmatched-looking offensive line, four of its five starters out of the lineup. The Texans had a third-string left tackle and Green got the nod at left guard despite being traded over from Pittsburgh barely more than a month ago. Houston ran all over the Steelers in this one, totaling 139 yards on the ground while QB C.J. Stroud wasn’t sacked once.

Green even took in stride a Twitter user responding to his tweet by saying he’ll soon be out of the league.

That’s cool just let me have today tho — Kendrick J. Green (@The_fridge53) October 1, 2023

The Steelers’ third round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Green took as much criticism as any Steelers selection in recent memory. Much of that was valid. Green did not play well in Pittsburgh, and the team shipped him to Houston for a late-round pick on the NFL’s cutdown day.

Earlier in the week, Green told reporters he was glad to be out of Pittsburgh. He’s probably feeling that and more right now.

Now, Green has his revenge, a win over the Steelers. Unfortunately for him, he suffered what looked to be a potentially serious leg injury in the second half of the contest. Hopefully he will get healthy soon and be available to the Texans, who are expected to get healthier along their offensive line starting next Sunday.

To the winner go the spoils. Houston’s doing a lot of that at Pittsburgh’s expense after this one.