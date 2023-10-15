Joey Porter Jokes About His Alter Ego: ‘Peezy Could Do Whatever The Hell He Want On The Football Field’

You commonly hear of players who “flip the switch” when they step onto the football field. Their demeanor, their attitude, everything changes between those white lines. Joey Porter Sr. probably isn’t the most obvious case of that but he was aware his “Peezy” alter ego changed the way he played the game. And talked about it.

Speaking with Arthur Moats at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, Porter discussed how he went from “Joey” to “Peezy.”

“I played into the alter ego. I gave Peezy all the slack ’cause Peezy could do whatever hell he want on the football field. Joey will pay for it on Monday.”

Few talked smack like Porter. But he was more than capable of backing up his words. One of the best pass rushers of his era, Porter made four Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team. For the first few years of his career, he made up one-half of a great Steelers’ duo between himself and Jason Gildon.

After Gildon left, Porter became the team’s primary pass rusher and played a key role in winning one for the thumb, Pittsburgh’s magical 2005 Super Bowl run. Porter was at his best during that run, recording three sacks in that postseason with a forced fumble in the AFC Title Game win over the Denver Broncos (and don’t you forget that’s where they shot him).

Porter was the face and a leader of that defense who could rally the troops and put fear in the opponent. Even if it meant a meeting with ownership for a Monday confession.

“Joey walks into the penalty box to talk to Mr. Rooney on Monday after Peezy showed his ass weekend. But that’s how I justify my alter ego. Because Peezy don’t like nobody but his teammates.”

Porter was the guy you loved to play with and hated to play against. A tone-setter up front, he embodied the Steelers’ brand of tough, physical, and no-nonsense football. He credits Pittsburgh’s organization for being the perfect place for him to play with the right mix of veterans, great coaches, and culture he could thrive in.

He’s been Joey. And Peezy. Now he’s Joey Jr.’s dad as his son gets to make big plays on the field.