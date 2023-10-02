Jaylen Warren: Najee Harris ‘Not What People Have Been Talking About’ After Strong Game In Houston

Although he has yet to find the end zone through four weeks, Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris had his best game of the season yesterday. Rushing for 71 yards on 14 attempts, it was his most prolific and nearly his most efficient effort thus far. He also caught one pass for 32 yards, topping 100 yards from scrimmage for the first time this year.

The third-year veteran has shouldered a lot of criticism for the past year, both for his performance on the field and for his leadership in the locker room. Much of it stemmed from his draft status as a first-round pick, but he has also had few standout games. Coming off this effort, fellow RB Jaylen Warren had his back.

“Naj was hot today”, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette quotes him as saying. “It sucks the way things happened, but that’s the Naj we all know. I’m glad it showed today. Although we didn’t win, I’m glad people realize he’s not what people have been talking about. Naj is great”.

For about the past year or so, there has been frequent and widespread criticism of the former Alabama running back. Much of it has actually centered on comparisons to Warren himself, who as a rookie college free agent showed a complete skill set last year as a runner, pass catcher, and pass protector.

There have been numerous calls, even from local and national media members, to not just give Warren more playing time, but to play him over Harris. In my opinion, however, Harris has looked like the better back of the two this year, on the whole.

And the Steelers have been using him as the number one back. He has had double-digit carries in each of the past three weeks, now 49 on the season, for 210 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt. His 32-yard reception only gives him 35 receiving yards on the season, however.

While Warren has recently talked about the competition between himself and Harris for playing time and how it is positive fuel for them to continue to push themselves, he also recognizes and respects Harris’ game. Especially on a day like yesterday.

Harris really started to get going in the third quarter, racking up 26 rushing yards on one drive alone on five attempts, a possession that ended in a field goal. His 32-yard reception helped to set up another field goal. Later in the game, he had a 23-yard run to start a drive that stalled after Warren fumbled. QB Kenny Pickett recovered, but it resulted in an eight-yard loss.

“I even told him, ‘Hey bro, even if the coach sends me in, I’m gonna let you eat”, Warren said, via Batko, on respecting what Harris was doing on the field during the game as he went onto the field. “’You’re hot today. I’m gonna let you do your thing’”.

For his part, Warren rushed for 29 yards on eight attempts, adding 26 yards on six receptions. He had the one fumble, but nearly had another that was returned for a touchdown. Upon review, it was determined that his knee was down.