Jaguars Elevate CB Tevaughn Campbell To Active Roster Ahead Of Steelers Matchup

The Jacksonville Jaguars, as expected, activated DT DaVon Hamilton off injured reserve. Hamilton, who was dealing with a back injury, will make his season debut against Pittsburgh on Sunday. The team announced that they also elevated CB Tevaughn Campbell off their practice squad.

We have activated DT DaVon Hamilton from the Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return List and elevated CB Tevaughn Campbell to the active roster from the practice squad for #JAXvsPIT.https://t.co/oyuic0pbuH — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 28, 2023

The Jaguars are dealing with some injuries in their secondary, as CB Gregory Junior is out and remains on IR after Jacksonville activated his 21-day practice window earlier this week. In addition, CB Tyson Campbell is dealing with a hamstring injury that sidelined him for Jacksonville’s Week Seven win over the New Orleans Saints.

Tevaughn Campbell will add some depth to Jacksonville’s cornerback room, and the 30-year-old played three special teams snaps in Week Seven. He has 36 NFL games under his belt, most coming in 2021 with the Los Angeles Chargers. That season, Campbell played in 16 games with seven starts and racked up 40 tackles, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and a 61-yard fumble return touchdown.

He’s been with the Jaguars since the 2022 season. He has 65 tackles and seven passes defensed in his career. He’ll likely have a limited role on special teams for Jacksonville again this week while being an option in case the secondary is hit with further injuries.

Campbell played college football in Canada at Regina, and then spent four seasons in the Canadian Football League, where he was originally drafted in the third round of the 2015 CFL Draft by the Calgary Stampeders. He signed a reserve/futures contract with the New York Jets in 2019 but was waived during final roster cuts. From their, he latched on to the Chargers’ practice squad and spent four seasons with the organization. He also had a brief stint on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad last season, but was poached by the Jaguars. He also has two appearances for Canada’s Rugby Sevens team.