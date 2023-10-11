‘I Expect Him To Make Every Catch’: Frisman Jackson Has High Expectations Of George Pickens

A freakish talent who is only getting better and better throughout his second NFL season, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is exceeding expectations in 2023.

For most people, anyway.

Steelers’ wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson, speaking to reporters Wednesday from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, stated that he expects Pickens to make every single play that comes his way, building off head coach Mike Tomlin’s expectations of that the young receiver begins to make the routine plays routinely.

“I want him to continue to make plays … I just want him, when the opportunity presents itself, to go make the play. Whether he’s getting single coverage, whether they’re doubling him and he has an opportunity to go make a play, I expect him to make every single catch,” Jackson said to reporters, according to video via 93.7 The Fan. “He laughs at times because I feel that way, but I tell him if I’m wrong for expecting him to make every single play, then I’ll just be wrong.

“He has the same high expectations for himself. George is gonna keep working, keep grinding. He comes out here and he works every single day, and if he continues to take advantage of those 1-on-1 opportunities, we’ll be fine, and he’ll be fine.”

#Steelers WR coach Frisman Jackson evaluates George Pickens season and expectations ⁦@jhathhorn⁩ pic.twitter.com/xZcvf4Did8 — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 11, 2023

Though Pickens has to continue developing as a route runner and becoming a complete receiver, he’s having quite the start to his second season. Through five games, Pickens has 22 receptions for 393 yards and two touchdowns, continuing a strong breakout after a terrific rookie season.

While Pickens makes a ton of splash plays overall and highlight-reel plays in contested-catch situations, he needs to add more to his game, which includes work as a route runner and after-the-catch weapon. He’s doing a good job of that so far this season, but there’s more to be done.

As far as Pickens making every catch though, it’s not an unreasonable expectation from Jackson. That’s a credit to Pickens’ talent. He’s a freak athlete with absurd body control and impressive hands that are able to snare the football out of the air at any point. Though it’s impossible to make every single play that comes his way, it’s a good expectation for both Jackson and Pickens to have, especially as the Steelers continue to push Pickens to be the elite No. 1 receiver they envision him being.