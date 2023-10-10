‘He’s A Phenomenal Talent’: Michael Irvin Heaps Praise On George Pickens, But Says Steelers Want ‘Full Receiver’

Throughout Sunday’s 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, second-year Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens looked like he did in the second half of his rookie season: a dominant receiver that won contested catches consistently and looked like a budding star

Against the Ravens, Pickens finished with a career-high six catches for 130 yards and a touchdown, adding a 16-yard carry on an end-around, too.

Entering the Week Five matchup against the Ravens, Pickens was 0-for-8 in contested-catch situations after going 19-of-28 as a rookie. He got back on track against the Ravens and veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey on Sunday, winning consistently in contested-catch situations, especially on back-shoulder throws up the sideline in man coverage.

Pickens was 2-for-3 in contested-catch situations on Sunday, turning in his best performance of the season, giving the Steelers a big spark offensively and coming through with a clutch play late to deliver a win.

Former NFL wide receiver Michael Irvin, a Hall of Famer at the position, had high praise for the Steelers’ young, dynamic talent on Monday on Undisputed on Fox Sports, but added that the Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin want the complete package at receiver from Pickens, rather than just a sideline threat.

“I talked to Mike Tomlin recently, and one thing he said to me when I was there talking to Pickens, Tomlin said to me ‘I gotta make sure he knows I need a full receiver. I don’t just want the sideline dramatic catches. I want the consistently, and the regular plays, too,” Irvin said Monday, according to video via Undisputed’s YouTube page. “He [Pickens] is learning that. He’s making some incredible plays. He makes those plays in practice.

“One of my best friends is Alfredo Roberts [Steelers’ tight ends coach] and I talk to him all the time. I’m telling you, they’re trying, man. They got this kid [Pickens] and they want him to learn the whole game plan and want him to be a real, true number one, and he can be that. He’s a phenomenal talent.”

That’s been the thing with Pickens since he came into the league.

Coming out of Georgia, Pickens was viewed as that athletic freak show at the receiver position with great size and speed and absurd body control, not to mention terrific hands. In his two seasons with the Steelers, he’s largely been that in the NFL. But, it’s leaving the Steelers wanting more.

Wasn't the cleanest of snaps that Kenny Pickett had to handle on TD to George Pickens, either, and he still dropped in the bucket. Notice the line slide protection to right. "Randy" #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/alm8KDBVnr — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 9, 2023

Separation as a route runner has been a concern with Pickens dating back to the summer. It’s still a concern now. When he’s not winning contested catches he’s not much of a factor in the passing game. He’s made improvements as a route runner and is learning the nuances of the position, though, which is a positive development for the Black and Gold.

With his overall talent and his physical attributes, he has the potential to be a great one in the NFL. He’s showing those flashes now, even without a full toolbox at his disposal.

ISO on George Pickens on TD versus Marlon Humphrey. Got last second separation. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/02VYVVAISs — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 9, 2023

If he puts it together though? Look out. Tomlin sees the potential, as does Irvin, who was a special receiver in the NFL for a long, long time.

Sunday’s showing against the Ravens was a positive step forward for Pickens and the Steelers’ offense as they used him down the sideline once again, much like they did in his rookie season. Hopefully now that the comfort is back with that development, the Steelers continue to open things up more for their young star receiver, who has 33 targets in his last four games.