‘I Didn’t Like That Around My Name:’ Joey Porter Jr. Proves Doubters Wrong With INT, Gives Ball To Coach Tomlin

Going into the pre-draft process, there a lot of things to like about Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. Porter had the size, length, and speed you look for in an outside cornerback coming out of Penn State, profiling as an ideal press man defender who could blanket No. 1 wideouts while being a willing and capable run defender as well.

However, Porter’s lack of ball production raised questions during the pre-draft process as Porter only recorded one interception in his three seasons with the Nittany Lions. Porter savored the opportunity to prove his doubters wrong Sunday by getting a game-changing interception in the end zone against QB Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter to keep the Steelers alive.

“Ya, you know, I heard that a lot going into the process, and I didn’t like that around my name that I couldn’t catch, that I couldn’t make turnovers, so I’ve been working on that this whole time I’ve been with the Steelers,” Porter said to the media via video from Post-Gazette Sports’ YouTube channel. “Me and my boy [Patrick Noone], the equipment manager, have been working at it and he got me right. So, every time I get a pick, I shout out Noone. Shout out to him.”

Porter’s lack of ball production was a question often asked of him during the NFL Combine as well as after he was drafted by the Steelers, a mark on his game that GM Omar Khan, DC Teryl Austin, and Porter himself had to deal with for months before hitting the field in Latrobe for training camp. Porter managed to snag his first INT as a Steeler in the preseason against the Buffalo Bills. He repeated the feat in Week Five as Pittsburgh notably increased his role in the second half, picking off Jackson to give the offense another chance to go score and take the lead for good.

Porter ended up giving the ball to Mike Tomlin after securing the turnover, giving him a big hug while coming back to the sideline. From first glance, it looks as if Porter thanked Tomlin for an increased role in the second half, giving him an opportunity to go out there and make a play when the team needed it most. Porter was quick to give praise to Noone, who serves as the Field Manager/Assistant Equipment Manager for the Steelers, working with him on the JUGS machine as well as other drills before/after practice to improve his hand/eye coordination to help him in positions where he has a chance at a pick.

Mike Tomlin gets the INT ball from Joey Porter Jr. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/a670fWLQMG — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 8, 2023

All the hard work after practice working on his hands as well as in the morning watching film with fellow CB Patrick Peterson appear to have paid off. Porter who had a key role in keeping Pittsburgh in this game with the Ravens knocking on the door. Combine that with more opportunity for playing time and Porter delivered in a big way for Pittsburgh’s defense. Hopefully this is a sign of things to come for Porter, getting an increased role in Pittsburgh’s secondary as he works to become a full-time starter.