‘He’s A Different Dimension To Our Running Back Room’: Canada Sees Anthony McFarland Jr. Contributing Upon Return

As training camp came to a close, the battle for Pittsburgh’s RB3 job behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren had long been decided. Anthony McFarland Jr. ran away from the rest of the competition as he was head and heels better than the other backs in training camp as well as in preseason action, showing off his open-field speed as well as his pass-catching ability and improved toughness at running through contact. Still, McFarland hit a snag when he went on IR after the first week, suffering a knee injury that has sidelined him the last four games.

Outstanding effort by Anthony McFarland Jr. on RZ TD run on OZ #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/RMIyLQs1K1 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 25, 2023

OC Matt Canada was asked about McFarland on Thursday and what role he expects McFarland to have as he comes back. Canada responded that McFarland complements Harris and Warren, having a skill set that gives the Steelers something different in the backfield.

“Ant [McFarland] gives us a lot of playmaking ability as he’s getting back from injury and seeing where he is at,” Canada said to the media via audio provided by the Steelers’ PR Department. “But obviously, he had a nice little role in the first game and didn’t go quite as well as we all hoped. So, some of those things weren’t magnified in how the game came down. But he’s a different dimension to our running back room.”

McFarland is a different cat when it comes to his running style compared to Warren and Harris. He is a smaller, explosive runner, having legit 4.4 speed, and can rip off big runs if he gets into the open field. He also is a capable pass catcher who can be utilized on jet motions to put defenses in conflict, being a threat to take the handoff or to catch the ball out in the flat. McFarland is also a viable return man, having served as the team’s starting kick returner before missing time with injury.

The coaching staff has sung McFarland’s praises since the summer with RB Coach Eddie Faulkner stating there is a place for him in Pittsburgh’s offense thanks to his skill. That may not result in him seeing five to 10 touches a game, but rather a couple of key opportunities in the passing game or as a scat back where he can attack the edges of the field with his speed and burst. We’ll see what role McFarland exactly will have once he’s back out there on the field, but the coaching staff seems to suggest that McFarland will get some run outside of being insurance for Harris or Warren in case of injury.