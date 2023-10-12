Steelers Excited For RB Anthony McFarland’s Impending Return

It’s not yet known if RB Anthony “Ant” McFarland Jr. will be one of the healthy bodies rejoining the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the bye week. But RB Coach Eddie Faulkner can’t wait to see him ready and able to help the team again as the Steelers’ third-string running back behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Though those two will receive most of the snaps and touches, Faulkner believes there’s still a role for McFarland to play.

“I think in the preseason and camp we saw some things from Ant that makes him different than [Harris and Warren],”Faulkner said via the team’s website. “I think you could see that growth from when he first got here. I’m excited about Ant. I still think he has that skill set that’s a little different than the others. And there’s a place for that. Just gotta get him healthy and see how he fits when we get back.”

McFarland had an impressive summer and got off to a red-hot start. Despite a running back competition that appeared to be brewing for that third and final spot, McFarland easily won it. In part because of his strong play and in part due to the lackluster play and injuries from those competing. Rookie Alfonzo Graham bowed out early due to a shoulder injury while RB Darius Hagans literally fumbled away chances to push for a spot.

In the summer, McFarland’s biggest impact came in the passing game. He consistently caught the ball well and shined in 1v1 drills, situations that are tailored to the offense but moments he excelled in more than the others. In our post-camp review, we wrote this about his performance:

“Thanks to the team’s frequent use of Pony groupings, two-running back sets with McFarland the main beneficiary, McFarland saw extra burn. In some ways, it actually limited his carries, though those picked up throughout camp, and he shined in the 1v1 coverage drill against the linebackers. Late in camp, he showed some tough running ability and showed plus ball security. His 4.3 YPC in camp led all running backs, a solid figure for a camp setting when averages tend to be on the low side.”

He easily made the team’s initial 53-man roster. Finding ways to get him involved and utilize his speed, the Steelers made McFarland their starting kick returner. He was one of the few bright spots in a Week One blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, averaging 30.3 yards on three returns. Though he didn’t miss any snaps, he suffered a knee injury during the game and was placed on IR ahead of the team’s Week Two contest against the Cleveland Browns, knocking him out the last four games.

It’s unclear if McFarland will have his “to return” window opened when the team gets back at practice Monday. If so, the Steelers will then have 21 days to activate him off IR and to the 53-man roster or keep him on IR for the remainder of the season. At some point, he figures to get healthy and return to the roster. He’ll likely resume kick return duties and it appears the team has carved out a specialty passing package for him, using it on fourth downs in that 49ers game. McFarland adjusted to make a crucial catch at the end of the first half, setting up a touchdown to TE Pat Freiermuth.

Injuries have hindered McFarland throughout his career. Each time he’s come close to finding a role, health sets him back. This is his last chance to prove he can carve out a niche role on the Steelers. The sooner he can get back to the field, the better.