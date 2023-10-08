‘George Had To Have A Big Game:’ Tomlin Commends George Pickens For Clutch Performance

In a game where the offense was again stagnant for most for the day, we saw fireworks by the Pittsburgh Steelers offensively when the game came down to the wire. The player who delivered arguably the biggest splash? WR George Pickens.

Pickens finished the game with six receptions on 10 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown, the game-winner late in the fourth quarter that put Pittsburgh up 14-10 with 1:17 left in the game.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Pickens’ performance in the postgame press conference. He stated that Pickens’ competitiveness shined when Pittsburgh needed it most against its hated AFC North rival.

“George had to have a big game,” Tomlin said to the media on video from Steelers.com. “These types of games, highly contested, a lot of one-on-one matchups. We talked about it throughout the week, man. Oftentimes it comes down to one-on-one play making, particularly on the perimeter in the end when things get a little bit tight. And so, it was important that we stay engaged for 60 minutes and deliver those timely plays at the end, which he did.”

Pickens made two big catches late in the fourth quarter on the touchdown drive, coming up with the 41-yard score where he beat All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey down the field in a one-on-one situation. He made a clutch sideline catch two plays prior on a back-shoulder pass against CB Brandon Stephens along the sideline.

This was Pickens’ second 100-plus-yard performance of the season, having a big day at the office Week Three against the Las Vegas Raiders. When the Steelers have gone a lot to Pickens in the passing game, he’s delivered, having 127 and 130 yards in the games where he’s seen double-digit targets.

Pickens is a contested-catch machine, having the size, hands, and athleticism to win combative catch situations. He also is one of the most competitive players on the roster, fighting for every yard after the catch while working against defensive backs in tight coverage to make grabs most receivers would consider difficult with relative ease. With Diontae Johnson out, Pickens had to step up into Pittsburgh’s No. 1 wide receiver role the last several weeks. He has done that well, and seeing his performance this week against the Ravens, Pittsburgh would be wise to continue to target him heavily throughout the game on a weekly basis.