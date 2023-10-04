Free Agent LB Elerson Smith Visits Steelers Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in LB Elerson Smith for a visit Wednesday, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson via the league’s official transaction sheet.

A fourth-round pick of the New York Giants in 2021, Smith played his college ball at Northern Iowa. He’s appeared in 13 career games, recording 11 tackles and two quarterback hits. He’s logged 145 career snaps on special teams. On two separate occasions last season, the team placed him on injured reserve.

The Giants carried him on their 90-man roster throughout the offseason but waived/injured him at the start of training camp on July 25. He was released with an injury settlement four days later. Smith has been placed on IR every season of his short career.

Coming out of school, he was an interesting body type at 6062, 252 pounds with 34-inch arms. At his Pro Day, he ran a 4.75 40 while “wow-ing” with a 41.5 inch vertical and 10’7″ broad. In our pre-draft scouting report, our Tom Mead had this to say about Smith.

“Overall, Smith is a long, lean defender who often played out of position on the defensive line. In the NFL he’ll be a full-time Edge in 3-4 defense that would best fit in 1 gap scheme that can use his snap quickness, leverage and active hands to rush the passer while working to set the edge and attack from the backside. He’ll struggle to bend around the edge, needs to add play strength, up his aggressiveness and improve his technique as a run defender.”

And put a mid Day-Three grade on him. You can check out his full scouting report below.

We’ll update this post if he signs but it appears the Steelers are just updating their emergency list of names should injuries occur later in the season.