FOX Sports Broadcast Of Steelers-Rams Matchup Will Have Limited Coverage Nationally

Playing in the 4 p.m. window for the first time this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ road trip to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week Seven on FOX will have rather limited coverage nationally.

FOX will have limited single-game coverage on Sunday with a majority of fans getting the Baltimore Ravens-Detroit Lions game at 1 p.m. in the early window.

Nearly all of Pennsylvania outside of a small coverage area in south-central Pennsylvania will see Steelers-Rams at 4:05 on FOX, though that will be the only FOX game they’ll get on the day. Fans in the Northeastern United States covering New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maine and New Hampshire will also see Steelers-Rams, while all of Ohio and much of Indiana will have Steelers-Rams broadcast in their area.

West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and small parts of South Carolina, Kentucky and Florida will have access to the Steelers-Rams broadcast as well.

So, too, will the greater Los Angeles area. But, for those fans outside of those areas wanting to see Steelers-Rams at 4:05, but out those YouTube TV Sunday NFL Ticket subscriptions, because the national broadcast in that window will be on CBS featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.

On the call Sunday for Steelers-Rams will be Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston and Pam Oliver. Previously, Joe Davis was part of this crew that broadcast the Steelers’ season-opening loss against the San Francisco 49ers, which was Pittsburgh’s only game on FOX. However, Davis is in the middle of broadcasting the MLB playoffs, leading to Amin stepping in over the last few weeks.

The Steelers and Rams will kick off at 4:05 p.m. EST at SoFi Stadium, 1:05 local time in Los Angeles. Pittsburgh is aiming to pick up its first win against the Los Angeles version of the Rams on the road in franchise history. Previously, Pittsburgh is 0-9 and last played the Rams in Los Angeles in 1993 at Anaheim Stadium.