Announcers Named For Pittsburgh’s Week 7 Matchup Against The Rams

With Joe Davis set to call the MLB Playoffs the same weekend, FOX is making a bit of a change to the announcing crew calling the Steelers’ Week Seven game on the road at the Los Angeles Rams.

Davis is normally accompanied by Daryl Johnston in the booth as well as sideline reporter Pam Oliver, who will be in their same respective roles comes Sunday when the game kicks off at 4:05 PM EST. According to a tweet by Rudy Martzke, FOX will have Adam Amin in the booth for the contest as Davis fulfills his duties with the MLB Playoffs.

Around the Dial: Fox Sports will have the voice of the Bulls Adam Amin, the Moose who always knows how a hole is formed Daryl Johnston, and Pam Oliver on the call of Steelers/Rams. Kickoff is scheduled Oct 22 at 4:05pm ET. — Rudy Martzke (@FakeRudyMartzke) October 16, 2023

Amin and Johnston have been on the air together several times in the past, just as recently as this past weekend in the Lions-Buccaneers matchup in Week Six with the Steelers on their bye week. Amin got his start as the NFL lead announcer for the NFL on ESPN Radio in 2012. He worked regionally in Chicago for several years calling the preseason games of the Chicago Bears and filling in for the Chicago Bulls of the NBA before leaving ESPN for FOX Sports in 2018. Amin became a play-by-play broadcaster in the NFL in 2020, working alongside Mark Schlereth and Lindsay Czarniak.

Johnston is a former NFL player, suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys from 1989-1999. He played fullback and had a strong relationship with HOF RB Emmitt Smith, being his lead blocker for much of his career as Smith would go on to become the NFL’s all-time leading rusher. Johnston moved on to broadcasting in 2003, spending time with NFL Total Access and becoming a regular with FOX in 2017, having worked with Oliver since 2020.

Oliver began her broadcasting career in 1985 as a reporter and worked her way up the ranks, joining ESPN in 1993. She spent time with TNT covering the NBA from 2005-2009 and then moved to FOX, being the station’s No. 2 sideline reporter to Erin Andrews. Oliver has remained in that role with FOX ever since.

The Steelers are coming off their bye week, looking to get their offense going in the right direction as the team continues to get healthier by the day. They will take on a Rams squad that won convincingly against the Arizona Cardinals at home on Sunday. Boasting a 3-3 record, Los Angeles has outplayed expectations and will be a tough test as the Steelers travel to the West Coast, looking to improve to 4-2 on the year.