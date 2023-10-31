Fowler: Steelers Believed To Be In Cornerback Market

Tuesday is the 2023 NFL trade deadline. And the Pittsburgh Steelers might be shopping for more than just candy on this Halloween. According to a morning report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers are believed to be in the cornerback market. It’s a group headlined by Chicago Bears stud cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who has been granted permission to seek a trade before today’s 4 PM/EST deadline.

From late last night…Bears and Johnson’s agent Chris Ellison have next seven hours to swing a deal. Teams I’ve talked to believe San Fran, Pittsburgh and Philly have been in corner market to some degree. https://t.co/kbsabNb5NZ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 31, 2023

Cornerback is a real weak spot on the Steelers. Aside from promising rookie Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh has struggled to get production from its group. Levi Wallace has struggled all year while 33-year-old Patrick Peterson is showing every bit his age. Besides Porter, there’s no long-term options at the position and Wallace and James Pierre are free agents after the season.

Johnson is the top name of the group but he’s on an expiring rookie deal and looking for a long-term payday. Acquiring him would likely take at least a Day Two pick and probably additional compensation. The Steelers showed interest in Johnson coming out of the draft, meeting with him at the NFL Combine, but it’s hard to know if they’d be willing to make such a sizeable move to acquire him today. Fowler notes contending teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are also looking for cornerback help.

But he isn’t the only name who has been floated in trade speculation. Others include Buffalo’s Kaiir Elam, Carolina’s Donte Jackson and C.J. Henderson, while some have wondered if the Denver Broncos would be willing to deal Patrick Surtain II. That, however, seems unlikely, and would come at a premium cost.

We’ll see if Omar Khan makes any moves before today’s deadline arrives. During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin said the Steelers were “open for business,” though it’s a standard line he’s said ahead of past deadlines and NFL drafts.