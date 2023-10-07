Fowler: Marlon Humphrey Expected To Play Against Steelers Sunday

Baltimore Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, listed as questionable with a foot injury after undergoing surgery earlier this year, is expected to make his season debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers tomorrow, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports.

#Ravens Pro Bowl corner Marlon Humphrey is expected to make his season debut Sunday vs. Pittsburgh, per source. Humphrey was listed as questionable after missing four games post-foot surgery. Back in time for AFC North rivalry. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 7, 2023

Humphrey logged practices all week, getting limited reps on Wednesday and Thursday before logging a full practice on Friday. It was expected he would return this week, and Fowler’s report adds credence to that. Humphrey is one of the best cornerbacks in the league when he’s healthy, as he’s a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro. He has 12 interceptions in his career and in 2020 he led the NFL with eight forced fumbles. He’s yet to get a pick against the Steelers, although in 11 games he has 37 tackles, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in his career against Pittsburgh.

He also has 71 passes defensed in his career and 5.5 sacks, three of which came last season. He’s an important piece to the Baltimore secondary, and along with the return of Marcus Williams on Sunday, the Steelers will have their hands full. Kenny Pickett needs to have his best performance of the season for Pittsburgh to win, and the Ravens are going to come in hungry to get their third road divisional win of the season.

If the Ravens win Sunday, they’ll have a major leg up on the rest of the AFC North, including Pittsburgh. But the Steelers can find themselves atop the division with a win Sunday, which would be a pretty nice feeling heading into their Week Six bye. The return of Humphrey is going to make that harder, and with the Steelers offense not looking good at all so far, they’re going to have to really show signs of improvement.

But Steelers-Ravens always seems to deliver, and I’m willing to bet we’re in store for another close, physical battle at Acrisure Stadium tomorrow.