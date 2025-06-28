Ranking The Rooms: AFC North Specialists

One of the biggest names among all specialists in the AFC North over the last decade is no longer around, and with that departure comes a change in the heirachy within the division at the position.

Justin Tucker is no longer a member of the Baltimore Ravens and is facing a 10-game suspension from the NFL due to violation of the personal conduct policy.

With him out of the division, Chris Boswell is the clear-cut, unquestioned best kicker in the division, bar none, while the Ravens are struggling to find an answer moving forward. Elsewhere in the division the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are still searching for consistency in the kicking and punting aspects of the game.

Knowing that, today let’s look into the final position installment of my Ranking the Rooms: AFC North series here at Steelers Depot, finishing up with the specialists.

1. PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Not only is Chris Boswell the best kicker in the AFC North, he might be the best kicker in the NFL, period.

Last season, Boswell connected on 41-of-44 field goals for the Steelers and was a first-team All-Pro, while also earning a Pro Bowl nod. He also became the first member of the Steelers to lead the NFL in scoring last year, capping off a dominant season from start to finish that saw him essentially be the MVP of the Steelers’ offense throughout the year.

While Boswell was dominant in the kicking game, the Steelers had to adjust at punter early in the season. After signing Cameron Johnston in free agency to shore up the punting position, the Steelers seemed to fix the issue at the position, but Johnston was lost for the season in the fourth quarter of the season opener after being rolled into on a punt.

That led to the Steelers bringing in Corliss Waitman, who held down the job the rest of the season and played well, averaging 46.4 yards per punt. Now, he returns this summer competing for the punting spot with Johnston, who reportedly looks quite good so far this summer.

Along with the kicker and punter tandem, the Steelers are in a good spot at long snapper with Christian Kuntz, who is back for his fifth season with the Steelers. Kuntz has had some good moments with the Steelers, but he’s been inconsistent in recent years, and the Steelers now have another long snapper on the roster in Tucker Addington to try and push Kuntz in training camp.

2. CINCINNATI BENGALS

Following three seasons over 80% conversion rate in the NFL, Evan McPherson took a step back in Year 4 with the Cincinnati Bengals, connecting on just 72.7% of his field goals, going 16-for-22 on the season. The 16 made field goals were eight fewer than his fewest field goals made in a season in the NFL to date.

He still has a big leg and remains historically accurate, but he needs to bounce back in 2025, especially with the Bengals pushing for a playoff spot once again.

At punter, Ryan Rekhow returns for another year with the Bengals after impressing as a rookie, averaging 49.1 yards per punt, allowing the Bengals to turn over the position to him full-time, ending the Kevin Huber era. Rekhow has a monster leg, recording an 80-yard punt last season.

Pittsburgh-area native and former Pitt Panthers long snapper Cal Adomitis is back for Year 4 with the Bengals, while underfed rookie free agent William Wagner out of Michigan will compete with him.

The Bengals have a young crop of specialists that could grow into a standout trio down the line within the division.

3. BALTIMORE RAVENS

Losing Tucker is a massive blow, considering he was the best kicker in football for a number of years and was on a Hall of Fame pace. The off-field investigation is ugly and has him potentially without a job in the NFL for good, on top of his 10-game suspension in 2025.

To replace him, the Ravens are counting on rookie kicker Tyler Loop out of Arizona. In his career with the Wildcats, Loop connected on 67-of-80 field goals, good for 83.8% conversion rate. He was praised for his power and accuracy during his collegiate career, and the Ravens are banking on him picking up the baton at kicker in place of Tucker.

Rookie undrafted free agent John Hoyland will be in camp to help push Loop.

The Ravens have standout punter Jordan Stout returning for Year 4, coming off of a 2024 season in which he average 46.38 yards per punt on 55 punts, including a long of 70 yards on the season. He is one of the better punters in the game and is poised to take a step forward as the leader of the group.

Long snapper Nick Moore returns for his fifth season with the Ravens and is just two seasons removed from a second-team All-Pro accolade with the Ravens.

4. CLEVELAND BROWNS

The reigning punting yards leader in the NFL returns for another year in Cleveland as Corey Bojorquez is back to lead the specialists for the Browns. On 89 punts last season, Bojorquez averaged 49.29 yards per punt, including a booming long of 84 yards. He also downed 36 of his 89 punts inside the 20-yard line.

He has a massive leg and can consistently flip the field.

The problem for the Browns resides at kicker, where Dustin Hopkins is back in camp with the Browns but is coming off of a season in which he connected on just 18-of-27 field goals, good for just 66.67%. The Browns recently brought back Andre Szmyt to compete with him in training camp in an effort to improve the position.

Long snapper Rex Sunahara is the leader in the clubhouse to win the job out of camp, while undrafted rookie free agent Brent Matisick will battle him in training camp after spending the last few years at TCU.

2024 AFC North Specialists rankings:

No. 1 – Baltimore Ravens

No. 2 – Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 3 – Cincinnati Bengals

No. 4 – Cleveland Browns