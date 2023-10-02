Former TE Eric Ebron Blasts OC Matt Canada’s Offense, Says Steelers Wasting Talent

Believe it or not, it seems as though not everybody has a wonderful time in Pittsburgh. Or at least, their time spent there is less than ideal. For former Steelers TE Eric Ebron, his time there was relatively brief, largely enjoyable, but limited—and flawed.

Signed in 2020, he played two seasons for the Steelers, but has been out of the league since ending the 2021 season on the Reserve/Injured List. He did get to play eight games under Matt Canada as the team’s offensive coordinator, however, and appears not to have been impressed. He joined in on the roasting after the team’s six-point showing yesterday.

Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown—who was long gone before Canada showed up—was being weird on Twitter, believe it or not. He started copying and pasting other people’s tweets about how bad the Steelers’ offense was. Ebron quote tweeted a couple of them and replied with his own thoughts.

One tweet calling Canada both the worst and most predictable play caller in the NFL elicited Ebron’s first reaction. “I didnt want to say it fam… but that shit is ABC like”, he wrote. Later, pointing out the results of the first three drives and suggesting he should be coordinator, Ebron responded, “🤣 keep going im co signing it all! cause sum gotta change. Wasting Najee. Wasting GP. Wasting Pickett”.

He also quote-tweeted a message by Darius Butler referencing the botched fourth-and-1 play that the team ran, responding with three upside down smiley faces. Suffice it to say that he is not a fan of what Canada is doing.

Nor should he be, of course. The Steelers offense has scored four touchdowns in four games, and 48 points overall (with two defensive touchdowns to assist). Pittsburgh ranked 21st in scoring in 2021, Canada’s first year as offensive coordinator and Ebron’s last with the team. They were 12th a year earlier, averaging nearly six more points per game.

I do want to make it clear that this doesn’t appear to be a Steelers thing for Ebron. This is a Canada thing. He doesn’t like to see the talent they have on the roster going to waste because of the poor scheme they are being asked to run, from his perspective.

Backtracking through his timeline, he also made it clear that he has respect for the team. In response to a story about S Minkah Fitzpatrick roping off the logo on the floor in the locker room because nobody should be walking on it, he joked who would be cleaning it, but added, “respect tho logo means a lot!”.

While it’s been more than a year since he last played, Ebron has not retired. You will find multiple references on his timeline about the fact that he remains a free agent, quote-tweeting lists of the best available players to add his own name. Referencing the signing of TE Jimmy Graham, he noted that he still just turned 30 years old.