Florio: Steelers ‘Hopeful’ Kenny Pickett Only Has Minor MCL Sprain

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers await further information following a scheduled MRI, the franchise is “hopeful” that second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a “minor” MCL sprain in a 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

Reporting on Football Night in America Sunday evening, Florio stated that the Steelers are hopeful it’s only a minor injury, but that they are awaiting further resulted from an MRI.

“Testing tomorrow. I’m told the team is hopeful it’s a minor MCL sprain, but they don’t know yet,” Florio said on Football Night in America.

It is unclear how much time Pickett would miss — if any — with a minor sprain that Florio reports the team is cautiously optimistic he suffered.

Pickett was injured in the third quarter on a fourth-and-1 scramble that saw him sacked and bent awkwardly by Houston defensive end Jonathan Greenard. It was the third sack of the day for Houston on Pickett.

Instead of running the football on the fourth-and-1 play, the Steelers opted to align in shotgun and drop back to pass. Pickett ran out of the pocket looking to make a play and ended up running right into the sack as Greenard beat rookie left tackle Broderick Jones for the sack, leading to the injury.

Pickett could only put very minimal pressure on his leg as he was assisted off the field and into the blue medical tent. He eventually walked under his own power to the locker room after being ruled out for the rest of the game.

After Pickett left the game, backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky entered and completed 3-of-5 passes for just 18 yards.