Film Room: What Went Wrong On Travis Etienne’s Long TD?

Overall, it’s hard to fault the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense for its Sunday performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Three turnovers, 20 points allowed, the defense kept the offense in the game (again). But they weren’t perfect. And the backbreaking play was RB Travis Etienne’s 56-yard touchdown reception, after splitting out as a wide receiver and running vertically down the right sideline.

What went wrong? Who is to blame? What should’ve happened? Let’s break it down.

After the game, Mike Tomlin cited miscommunication as the reason for Etienne getting so wide open. Off the top, it’s worth noting breaking down miscommunication, a coverage bust, is tricky to do. You’re looking at a wrong picture and trying to figure out what was supposed to be happen. It’s much easier analyzing a play when it all goes well.

That said, it looks like the Steelers are supposed to be in Cover 2. Similar to T.J. Watt’s pick-six last week against the Los Angeles Rams, it should be a two-deep shell with the safeties taking a deep half of the field. The corners are responsible for the flats, the linebackers the hook and middle zones.

Jacksonville comes out in empty. Given the lack of protection, it’s usually paired with their quick game. QB Trevor Lawrence gets the ball out fast and they had been out of empty throughout the game to this point. As Lawrence would tell reporters after the game, he noted he didn’t think he had ever thrown the ball to Etienne down the sideline.

On the play, the No. 2 receiver to the top, Calvin Ridley runs a quick out route. CB Joey Porter Jr., who would be responsible for the flat, has his eyes on the route. So does S Damontae Kazee. He flies to the ball downhill instead of matching Etienne vertically, as he should if he has deep-half responsibility.

With Porter and Kazee eyeing the out route, it leaves Etienne alone along the sideline. Porter tries but can’t catch up and it’s a 56-yard touchdown, a big point in the game to give Jacksonville some margin. Here’s a look at the play.

Based off Tomlin’s “miscommunication” quote, perhaps Kazee thought it was a different coverage. That Porter had the deep-third and Kazee could buzz to the flat. Porter did say postgame he has to be better with his eyes, though I wouldn’t expect him to throw Kazee under the bus.

Or maybe, most likely, Kazee had deep-half responsibility. Pittsburgh played this coverage against the Rams in empty on T.J. Watt’s interception so that seems the most probable call.

Either way, the NFL is unforgiving. Make a mistake and teams make you pay with chunk touchdowns like these. While the Steelers’ defense has obviously been the stronger of the team’s two units, it has allowed as much splash as it has created. Add this one to the list.