Eagles Poach CB Josiah Scott Off Steelers Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost CB Josiah Scott off their practice squad, as he was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles. That news was broken today by JL Sports, Scott’s agency.

Steelers lose CB Josiah Scott off their practice squad to the Eagles. #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/NN5CuPGEZ3 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 17, 2023

Scott is returning to his former team. He picked off two passes for the Eagles in 2022 while appearing in 16 of regular-season games for the team.

Pittsburgh signed Scott to its practice squad in late August. He was placed on the team’s practice-squad IR in mid-September but is evidently healthy now. He did not appear in a game for the Steelers this season. Because he was still on the team’s practice squad/IR list, this does not open a spot on Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

Scott was taken in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He appeared in six games for the team as a rookie, finishing the year with 11 tackles. He was traded to the Eagles in May 2021, where he spent two seasons with the team, playing a mix of defense and special teams.

The move likely comes because the Eagles suffered a pair of cornerback injuries in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. Newly signed corner Bradley Roby along with Eli Ricks were injured. Earlier this year, the team lost NCB Avonte Maddox to a pectoral injury that’s likely to end his season.

Scott is the second player poached from the Steelers’ practice squad this season. Earlier this year, they lost WR Simi Fehoko to the Los Angeles Chargers.