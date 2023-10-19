Depot After Dark: New Steelers Documentary, Watson Remains Out, Watt Still Leads League

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 18.

History Of Renegade

A New Steelers’ series is set to debut Thursday evening. “A Steelers Story” airs tomorrow at 7 PM/EST that details the history between the team and Styx, whose song “Renegade” plays during home games to pump up the crowd when the defense is looking for a critical stop.

It looks like there will be commentary from past and present Steelers players like Joey Porter Sr. and T.J. Watt. Years ago, NFL Films did a feature piece on the band and the song but this looks to have a Steelers-specific spin. Watch the trailer below.

Discover the tale of the decades-long relationship between the #Steelers and @STYXtheBand's 'Renegade'. Watch the debut of 'A Steelers Story' on Thursday at 7 PM ET ➡️ https://t.co/SGMBEPnOio pic.twitter.com/p0GJuImFft — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 17, 2023

Browns Deshaun Watson Remains Out

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson remains out of practice and his status for this weekend’s game against the Indianapolis Colts remains uncertain. Dealing with a shoulder injury on his right throwing arm for weeks now, it’s unclear when he plans to return.

If Watson can’t play this weekend, the team will again turn to veteran P.J. Walker. The Browns upset the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. The Colts will also be without their starting QB with the news rookie Anthony Richardson is out for the season due to his own shoulder injury.

Pittsburgh will face Cleveland again in Week Eleven, one month and one day from today.

Browns’ QB Deshaun Watson is not practicing today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2023

Watt Still NFL Sack Leader

Despite an early bye week, T.J. Watt remains the NFL’s sack leader with eight of them. He’s now tied for that top spot with Minnesota’s Danielle Hunter, who has played all six games this season. Watt will face arguably his toughest matchup of the season this weekend when he takes on Los Angeles Rams’ RT Rob Havenstein this weekend. Fun fact. Watt and Havenstein both went to Wisconsin and were briefly teammates.

T.J. Watt tied with Danielle Hunter for NFL lead in sacks with eight entering Week 7 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/pYWpfoTdNA — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 18, 2023

Levon Kirkland Graduates From Clemson University

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Levon Kirkland is yet another example that you are never too old to go back to school.

Kirkland, who played for the Steelers from 1992-2000 after being selected in the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft out of Clemson, became an official graduate from the university Wednesday. Kirkland tweeted a photo of him in his cap and gown at Clemson, stating that he graduated from the school he originally attended from 1988-91. As a player at Clemson, Kirkland recorded 273 career tackles, 40 tackles for loss, and 19 sacks, eventually being inducted into the Clemson Ring of Honor with the Class of 2019.