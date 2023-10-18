Depot After Dark: NFL Rule Change, T.J. On J.J. Playing For Steelers, Mason Rudolph ‘Farmers Only’

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 17.

NFL Rule Change

Effective immediately for the 2023 playoffs, NFL owners have unanimously voted to delay head coach candidates employed by NFL teams until after the Divisional Round of the playoffs, according to reporter and NFL insider Albert Breer.

The intent is to slow down the process of head coaching hires, which now aren’t likely to wrap up until around the Super Bowl and possibly later. It does not appear this rule also applies to coaches who aren’t under contract with teams, leaving the door open for unemployed and college coaches to interview as soon as possible. But obviously, the bulk of head coaches come from those already on a coaching staff.

This doesn’t impact the Steelers but it’s important league-wide information to file away if you’re wondering come January where all the new head coaches are at.

Sources: NFL owners have approved the proposal to delay in-person head-coach interviews involving candidates employed by NFL teams until after the divisional round of the playoffs. Big change designed to slow down the process. Vote was 32-0. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 17, 2023

According to Steelers Team President Art Rooney II, the average length of time it’s taken to hire a head coach has doubled.

Steelers owner Art Rooney, chair of the NFL's diversity committee, said the average time to hire a head coach is 26 days, which is up from 13 days a few years ago. Slowing things down is one of the goals to improve diversity among HC candidates and hires. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) October 17, 2023

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Flag Football Added

Flag Football has officially become an Olympic sport. As shared today by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the sport will make its first appearance in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Per the HOF:

“The decision came from the Olympic body’s full membership at a meeting in Mumbai, India, after being proposed by Los Angeles officials one week ago and recommended by the IOC executive board on Friday.”

The NFL has made a big push to promote flag football in recent years in an effort to globally grow the game. Flag football star Diana Flores was featured in a long Super Bowl 57 commercial earlier this year.

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Flag football has been added to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which will mark the first time ever that American football will be featured in the official program of the @Olympics. Full Story: https://t.co/72e4ml7wGA pic.twitter.com/Uaop2luBI4 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 17, 2023

Other spots added by the Olympics include baseball/softball, cricket, lacrosse, and squash.

T.J. On J.J. Watt

For maybe (hopefully) one final time, T.J. Watt has been asked about J.J. Watt playing for the Steelers. Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show Tuesday morning, Watt was asked if he ever brought up to J.J. the thought of playing for the Steelers.

“No. That’s another one of those things, it’s way above my pay grade,” T.J. said. “I don’t have any say in who we bring in all that.”

Watt then joked he never dropped the idea into the Steelers’ “suggestion box” and never outright talked to his big brother about it. At this point, J.J. looks comfortable and content in retirement while serving as an analyst for the CBS Sports Sunday morning pre-game show.

You can listen to the full interview below.

Farmer Rudolph

Over the bye, Mason Rudolph swapped out his jersey for a pair of overalls. He posted a slideshow of him down on the farm in Florida with his Mercedes and his dog. Rudolph will resume his role as the Steelers’ third-string quarterback this weekend against the Rams.

Rams Add Running Back

With injuries to RBs Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers, who will each miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers, the Rams have signed RB Royce Freeman off their practice squad while adding RB Darrell Henderson to their practice squad.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed to Practice Squad RB Darrell Henderson

• Signed to Active Roster RB Royce Freeman — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 17, 2023

Henderson played for the Rams from 2019-2022, starting 28 games and carrying the ball 396 times for over 1,700 yards and 13 rushing scores. He is a familiar face as L.A. tries to address mounting injuries in the backfield. The Rams are still likely to turn to rookie Zach Evans as their lead back for this game.