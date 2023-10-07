CB Desmond King II ‘Excited And Ready To Go’ In Secondary This Week, Embraces Playing In The Box

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin left fans thoroughly underwhelmed, though hardly surprised, when he revealed that the “change” that he talked about following the latest blowout loss pertained to padded practices—something every team does sporadically throughout the year.

But it wasn’t the only change. There were also subtle tweaks to the depth chart, for example, with Desmond King II now listed as a co-starter with Chandon Sullivan for the nickel cornerback role. A veteran former All-Pro, he was only picked up shortly before the season began and he has yet to play on defense, though he has been returning kicks.

“I don’t even know about a depth chart, honestly”, he said recently when asked about his promotion, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Whenever they tell me to go, I go”. Although I find it hard to believe a veteran player wouldn’t be familiar with a depth chart.

The secondary has underwhelmed so far this season, even with three interceptions, though they all came in one game and some of them were gifts. While fans are clamoring for an increased role for rookie CB Joey Porter Jr., King could potentially offer improvement as well—one hopes, anyway.

“I am excited and ready to go,”, he said, noting that he has been staying prepared since he got here and is capable of playing the Steelers’ brand of football. “Just the physicality of being in the box, run fits, I think I do a really good job with that, especially the tackling part”.

That wouldn’t be a bad thing to have right now, given the issues that the Steelers have seen in their tackling generally, and in the secondary specifically, especially at the cornerback position. Even Minkah Fitzpatrick has underwhelmed.

A 2017 fifth-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, King made the All-Pro list in 2018, a year in which he recorded a career-high three interceptions. He spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans, recording five interceptions during his time there.

But he has not yet seen the field defensively this year, even though he has a great deal of starting experience in his past. He logged over 900 snaps each of the past two years while he was in Houston, in 2021 accounting for 86 percent of the defensive snaps.

We don’t know exactly what will happen on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, but obviously this will be his best chance up to this point to actually get on the field and contribute defensively. He will dress for at least one more week as the team’s kick returner, though he may lose that position when RB Anthony McFarland Jr. returns from the Reserve/Injured List.

He could keep himself dressing by performing well in the nickel role. But the coaches have to let him get onto the field first.