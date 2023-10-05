Cameron Heyward Praises Keeanu Benton’s Growth, Early Mistakes ‘Have Been Eradicated’

With Cameron Heyward sidelined by a groin injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had to rely on some of their depth along the defensive line to fill the void. One of the guys who’s taken on a bigger role has been rookie second-round pick Keeanu Benton, and today Heyward praised the growth that Benton has shown. Specifically, Heyward praised Benton for the way he uses his hands and for eliminating mistakes Heyward saw in the preseason.

“Just great hands, he’s getting a little more of a feel for the game. Mistakes he was making in preseason, those have been eradicated. I think he feels a little more comfortable,” Heyward said via Amanda Godsey of the Tribune-Democrat on YouTube.

Benton has played well, but he still hasn’t taken on a huge role, as he sat for the entirety of the third quarter in last week’s 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans. But he’s played well when given the opportunity, and he has a sack and a forced fumble along with 10 combined tackles in 107 defensive snaps.

He did get an elevation on the depth chart, as Benton is now listed as a co-starter with DeMarvin Leal at defensive tackle, moving ahead of Isaiahh Loudermilk. That could lead to him seeing more snaps this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens, and he’s certainly earned more playing time. He’s been one of the Steelers’ most consistent defenders and helped them fill the huge void left by Heyward.

Pittsburgh has been hesitant to give a lot of its rookies playing time this season. Joey Porter Jr. has shown flashes at cornerback, but he hasn’t been able to get reps outside of Pittsburgh’s dime package except for a few when Levi Wallace missed four plays due to injury against the Raiders. Benton hasn’t gotten consistent reps either while Broderick Jones is only now seeing time with Dan Moore Jr. out with a knee injury.

I understand the need to let rookies get used to life in the NFL. and the speed and style of the game, but both Benton and Porter have shown they’re capable when on the field. The guys in front of them are not inspiring a ton of confidence, particularly at cornerback in the case of Porter.

Heyward’s seen the growth in Benton’s game from a wide-eyed rookie to someone who looks like a legitimate NFL contributor, so hopefully, the boost on his depth chart does signify more playing time coming for him. It would help the Steelers defense and it would be nice to see Benton grow and develop and potentially become a really nice piece for this team.

Watch the full interview with Heyward below: