Steelers Make Several Depth Chart Changes Ahead Of Ravens Game

On top of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ “changes” that Mike Tomlin will implement this week, the team made a couple of alterations to their depth chart. According to the newly updated one released by the team, there’s a handful of differences.

— Desmond King II listed as the new kick returner over Gunner Olszewski

— Calvin Austin III listed over Gunner Olszewski at wide receiver

— Keeanu Benton listed over Isaiahh Loudermilk at defensive tackle

— Desmond King listed over Elijah Riley at nickel cornerback

Here’s a look at the new depth chart.

King has replaced Olszewski as the starting kick returner for each of the past two weeks. Olszewski did not play in Week Three due to a concussion suffered the week before, and he was a healthy scratch for Week Four’s loss to the Houston Texans. King continued to return kicks, averaging 23.0 yards on three tries. He became just the third defensive player in the Mike Tomlin era to be used as a true kick returner, joining Allen Rossum in 2007 and Justin Gilbert in 2016.

Austin is also listed over Olszewski at one of the receiver spots, though that seems more procedural than anything else. Austin has consistently played over Olszewski on offense this season and has seen his role expand following WR Diontae Johnson’s injury, out since Week One due to a hamstring ailment.

Along the defensive line, it seems Benton has overtaken Loudermilk. While it’s classified at “DT,” it’s really referring to base defensive end. Despite DL DeMarvin Leal suffering a head injury Sunday, Loudermilk only played 13 defensive snaps. Benton saw his first looks at defensive end in the team’s 3-4 defense, perhaps one of the changes the team makes going forward. Pittsburgh will face a run-heavy team in the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday.

Benton is also listed with an “or” next to his name besides Leal, questionable for this weekend while he moves through concussion protocol.

Going back through the Steelers' tape. Not sure how many snaps it was but Keeanu Benton getting true RDE reps in the Steelers 3-4 for the first time this season. Adams and Benton out there. May be been in part due to Leal getting dinged. Loudermilk has also lost snaps. pic.twitter.com/ODwDqCuGc8 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 2, 2023

Finally, King is added ahead of Elijah Riley at nickel corner. Previously, Riley and starting slot Chandon Sullivan were the only two names listed in the slot. King has yet to play a defensive snap for the Steelers since being signed but could get involved starting this weekend. His physicality is an asset for a game like this one versus the Ravens.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore kick off at 1 PM/EST this Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.