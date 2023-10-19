Browns QB Deshaun Watson (Finally) Returns To Practice

After missing several weeks with a shoulder injury that wasn’t initially believed to be serious or long-term, Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson practiced on Thursday. It’s his first practice in several weeks though his status for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts is unclear.

Watson has not played since Week Three and missed the team’s last two games (the Browns had a Week Five bye). After getting blown out by the Baltimore Ravens in Week Four, they bounced back with an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week Six. In the process, they made a quarterback change, pivoting from rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson to veteran journeyman P.J. Walker.

Now, either Walker or Watson will start this Sunday. Watson has been dealing with a rotator cuff bruise on his right throwing arm. Back in Week Four, the Browns downplayed its severity and strongly suggested Watson wouldn’t miss time. But 90 minutes before their game against the Ravens, Watson himself said he wasn’t going to play despite being medically cleared by doctors. Even after a bye week, he still didn’t consider himself ready for Week Six. It led to concern and controversy from Browns’ fans and media, even compelling former Steelers OL Willie Colon to call Watson out.

After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, he returned to the field today. It’s currently unclear what level of participation he had but it’s the first positive sign in nearly a month. Cleveland will have to decide if Watson gets enough reps to start this weekend or if the team will stick with Walker. Odds are, if Watson says he can play, he will start.

Cleveland is 3-2 in a jumbled AFC North. Sitting in third place, they’re hindered by being 1-2 in the division, beating the Cincinnati Bengals in their home opener but losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Two and Ravens in Week Four. But it’s a division that’s wide open and the Browns need Watson to get healthy and on track, especially now that RB Nick Chubb is done for the year.