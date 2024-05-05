Former Browns Scatback Duke Johnson Calls It A Career

Former Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson announced his retirement from the NFL today via his Instagram. Johnson was selected out of the University of Miami in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Throughout his eight-year NFL career, Johnson mostly served as a change-of-pace back utilized heavily in the receiving game. In four years with the Browns, Johnson played in all 16 games each season, totaling 1,286 rushing yards along with 235 receptions for 2,170 yards. One of the best games of Johnson’s career came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 regular-season finale. Johnson rushed for 20 yards and a touchdown, while adding 6 catches for 75 yards. His stellar performance was overshadowed by the Browns losing the game against the Steelers’ backups and finishing with just the second 0-16 season in NFL history.

In 2017, Johnson joined illustrious company when he became the first running back to finish with at least 500 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons since the great Herschel Walker did it from 1986-88.

The veteran back struggled to find his footing the last few years, jumping from the Houston Texans to the Miami Dolphins and finally the Buffalo Bills, before being released by the Bills in January 2023.

Although he didn’t ever reach true RB1 status on any NFL team, Johnson was fantastic as a third-down option for five years, and his college career was exceptional. Johnson is the Miami Hurricanes’ all-time leading rusher, an impressive feat at a school with a storied history.

Johnson turned 30 years old last fall, and according to his Instagram, he’s officially stepping into the next chapter of his life beyond the NFL.