AFC North Recap: Ravens Win Big, Bengals Blown Out

While the Pittsburgh Steelers are licking their wounds following their 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans Sunday afternoon, there’s a new leader in the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens have taken clear and sole control of the division a month into the season, beating up on the Cleveland Browns 28-3 Sunday afternoon, and moving to 3-1 on the year. The Browns were hamstrung without injured QB Deshaun Watson and have still struggled to replace RB Nick Chubb’s production on the ground, falling to 2-2.

The Ravens came into the game also dealing with injuries, playing without OT Ronnie Stanley and S Marcus Williams. But they had QB Lamar Jackson, who got on the board twice in the first half with rushing scores. The first came off an interception of Browns’ rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, getting the nod for Watson, who missed the game due to a shoulder injury. Jackson kept it himself for a 10-yard score on a “Bash” scheme where he followed his blockers with ease into the end zone.

Jackson added his second score from two yards out with just over four minutes to go in the first half to extend the Ravens’ lead to 14-3. Baltimore made one last march downfield before the half with Jackson throwing his first touchdown of the day, connecting with top target Mark Andrews for a seven-yard touchdown, the Pro Bowl tight end making a spectacular leaping grab between two Browns defenders.

GO UP AND GET IT @Mandrews_81!!! TUNE IN ON CBS / @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/hXOc4r9a32 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 1, 2023

Baltimore put it on cruise control the rest of the second half. Cleveland punted the ball four times while Thompson-Robinson threw two more interceptions in his debut. Jackson added a second touchdown throw to Andrews late in the fourth quarter to make it a 28-3 game.

Jackson finished the game with 186 yards through the air and 27 on the ground and was responsible for four total touchdowns. Andrews caught five passes for 80 yards and a pair of scores. Thompson-Robinson went 19-for-36 for 121 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions. He was sacked four times. DE Myles Garrett had three QB hits and picked up a sack, giving him 5.5 on the season.

With the win, the Ravens move to 3-1 on the year. The Browns drop to 2-2. Baltimore will travel to Pittsburgh and take on the Steelers in Week Five while the Browns will have an early bye.

After notching their first win against the Los Angeles Rams last Monday night, the Cincinnati Bengals couldn’t put together a win streak. Instead, they suffered another brutal loss, 27-3 to the Tennessee Titans, falling to 1-3. The Titans moved to .500 at 2-2. QB Joe Burrow continued to struggle, throwing for just 165 yards and no touchdowns while the run game has been middling. WR Tee Higgins was lost to a rib injury while Ja’Marr Chase was contained and held to 73 receiving yards with a long of 17.

Tennessee ran the ball at will, RB Derrick Henry toting the rock 22 times for 122 yards and a rushing score. Just before the half, Henry threw a touchdown pass to TE Josh Whylie, putting the Titans up big 24-3 at the break.

QB Ryan Tannehill controlled the game and completed 72 percent of his passes, going 18-for-25. Tennessee outgained Cincinnati 400-221 while the Bengals were just two-of-nine on third down.

The Titans move to 2-2 and will take on the Indianapolis Colts next weekend. The Bengals drop to 1-3 and will face the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.

With the AFC North battles settled for the weekend, the Ravens lead things at 3-1. The Steelers own the tiebreaker over the Browns at 2-2 while the Bengals are in last at 1-3, including being 0-3 in the AFC and 0-2 in the division.