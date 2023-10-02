Adamski: Kenny Pickett Seen Without Limp, Brace Monday Afternoon

We don’t know how long Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett will be out for after suffering a left knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans. But the initial signs are relatively encouraging. Earlier today, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Pickett’s injury is not expected to be season-ending and it’s likely an MCL or meniscus injury as opposed to an issue with his ACL.

Now, according to reporters who attended today’s media session, Pickett walked about the Steelers’ locker room with seemingly no issue. No limp, no brace, nothing that would visibly suggest he was injured, though it’s obvious he’s dealing with something. The Trib’s Chris Adamski sent out this tweet Monday afternoon that on appearances, Pickett looked okay.

FWIW, Kenny Pickett twice walked thru the Steelers locker room over the past 45 min, in sandals and nothing at all on his knee, no limp or any encumbered labored walk. Headed to meetings with teammates. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 2, 2023

Reportedly, Pickett underwent an MRI Monday morning.

Of course, walking around a locker room in sandals is different than being ready to play a football game. With knee injuries, walking normally isn’t always a problem. It’s twisting and cutting and changing directions that are far more painful and difficult to work through. It’s why players who tear their ACL work on cutting and moving left and right as the final stage of their rehab when their knee is the strongest.

Pickett is expected to return sometime this season. It’s only a question of when. Based on the initial reporting, he is expected to miss some amount of time, ostensibly this Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh has their Week Six bye the following week, meaning it’s possible Pickett returns for the team’s Week Seven game against the Los Angeles Rams.

So far this season, Pickett has thrown four touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 60.6-percent of his passes. Before exiting yesterday, he was 15-for-23 for 114 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

Mike Tomlin will hold his weekly press conference Tuesday at 12 PM/EST and should provide a formal update about Pickett’s status. If he can’t play, veteran Mitch Trubisky will get the nod.