Dulac: Kenny Pickett To Undergo MRI To Determine Extent Of Knee Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett is due to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his left knee injury, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Kenny Pickett is scheduled to have an MRI to determine the extent of his left-knee injury — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 1, 2023

Pickett left the game in obvious pain after being sacked on a failed fourth-down play in the third quarter. He was immediately attended to by trainers and limped off the field without putting much weight on his knee. He went to the locker room soon after and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

It was a disaster of a game for the Steelers, who lost 30-6. They were completely outmatched in all facets of a game that wasn’t ever close. Losing Pickett would be the icing on the cake for a truly horrible week of football for the Steelers.

Center Mason Cole talked to Pickett after the game and described him as “banged up,” in his postgame press conference.

Mason Cole on checking on Kenny Pickett after the game: "Yeah, I talked to him, but, you know, he's a little banged up and we'll see what happens from here." #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 1, 2023

The MRI will obviously help determine the injury and how much time Pickett will miss. With the Steelers bye week coming up in Week 6, it wouldn’t be a complete surprise if Pickett missed Pittsburgh’s Week Five matchup against the Baltimore Ravens to give his knee more time to heal if the injury ends up being something longer-term.

We’re hoping for the best for Pickett, who was replaced by QB Mitch Trubisky today. Trubisky would likely get the nod if Pickett is unable to go for any game going forward.