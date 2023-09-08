‘You Get A Lump In Your Throat’: Chris Foerster Believes RT Colton McKivitz Is Prepared To Face T.J. Watt

One of the most important matchups to watch in Pittsburgh’s game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday is the battle between OLB T.J. Watt and RT Colton McKivitz.

Dave Bryan of Steelers Depot highlighted this potential matchup back in July, calling the matchup for Watt a favorable one on the surface based on McKivitz’s resume up to this point in his NFL career. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of West Virginia by San Francisco and has played 466 snaps across three seasons in the league. Entering his first season as a full-time starter, McKivitz will face the daunting task of having to slow down the NFL 2021 Defensive Player of the Year winner in Watt, who appears to be fully healthy heading into Sunday’s matchup.

49ers OL Coach/Run Game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke in a press conference yesterday and was asked about the looming matchup between McKivitz and Watt. While Foerster commended Watt for the caliber of player he is, he also backed his right tackle, stating he will be ready for Watt because has faced the best in practice to prepare to go against the best.

“Like any other guy would be, you get a lump in your throat,” Foerster said to the media, per official team transcript. “You know it’s going to be a challenge, it’s going to be a full day of work… So, while it’s going to be a challenge as a starter, and I know it’s a great player on defense and we give him all props, and Colton obviously I’m sure is going to feel it, I’m going to feel it for him if he’s not feeling it. But I know we prepare for things like this, and we go against really good players in practice all the time.”

As a professional athlete, you must have a sense of unwavering confidence in yourself to get the job done, even when you are facing a player across from you that you know is better than you on most occasions. That is the task that McKivitz has this Sunday going against Watt. However, facing the likes of DE Nick Bosa in practice during his tenure in the league should prove to be a benefit for McKivitz as Bosa is up there with Watt as one of the top two to three pass rushers in the NFL.

McKivitz is pretty green when it comes to playing time at tackle, let alone right tackle. He has played 146 snaps at tackle in his NFL career and 29 of those have come at right tackle, a very small sample size to date. Still, San Francisco had enough confidence to ink him to a two-year extension this spring, giving him a shot to win the starting right tackle spot and take over for former starter Mike McGlinchey, who left in free agency.

McKivitz will be a pivotal player in this matchup Sunday afternoon. If Watt has his way with him, there a good chance the outcome may be in Pittsburgh’s favor. If McKivitz manages to hold his own and keep Watt from getting to QB Brock Purdy, Pittsburgh will need other defenders to step up and make an impact to stop San Francisco’s potent offensive attack.