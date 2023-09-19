WR Gunner Olszewski Leaves Game With Apparent Injury (Updates)

UPDATE: Per Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten, Olszewski is doubtful to return with a head injury.

Pittsburgh Steelers WR/KR Gunner Olszewski left the field in pain after taking a hit and fumbling late in the first quarter.

Olszewski did not have a season debut to remember, making a blunder on Pittsburgh’s first kickoff return, stepping out of bounds at the 9-yard line, and then fumbling on his first reception of the game. But the Steelers don’t have a reliable kick returner behind him, with RB Anthony McFarland Jr. placed on injured reserve today, so it’s going to be interesting to see how the Steelers handle that facet of the game going forward.

It looked to be an upper-body injury for Olszewski, as he was clutching his chest when he walked off the field but he also took a blow to the head, so it could be concussion-related. Hopefully, it was something minor and Olszewski can get back because the Steelers’ kick return situation could end up being really messy, even if Olszewski did make a major mistake early. If he can’t return, Calvin Austin III is the most likely option to return kicks.