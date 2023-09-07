‘We Want Waves Of Terror’: Cameron Heyward Knows Pass-Rush Depth Will Be Key For Steelers

In five of the last six seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers have led the NFL in sacks, including 52 during the 2022 season. Last season was the first time they hadn’t led the league since the 2018 season.

Now, entering 2023, the Steelers’ pass rush looks poised to get back to the top of the league in the sacks category. That’s in large part due to not only the health of star pass rusher T.J. Watt, but the presence of some good depth overall in the front seven, including the likes of veteran outside linebacker Markus Golden and rookie fourth-round pick Nick Herbig, and the development of second-year pro DeMarvin Leal.

Star defensive tackle Cameron Heyward knows just how important that depth will be in 2023 for Pittsburgh and wants to see “waves of terror” from the front seven when it comes to rushing the passer.

“”Depth is going to play a big part, whether it’s this game or Game 16, 17. We want to have waves of terror,” Heyward told the media Thursday, according to a tweet from 93.7 The Fan. “It doesn’t matter who is out there, we still get the same production.”

Depth last season was a real issue for the Steelers in the front seven, especially after Watt went down with his partially torn pectoral muscle late in the Week One overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals. That forced Malik Reed into a larger role, which led to very little success for Pittsburgh.

On top of Watt’s injury and the lack of depth, it forced Alex Highsmith to play a career high in snaps with 941 last season, good for 88 percent of the defensive snaps. Heyward played 75 percent of the snaps for the Steelers last season and another 27 percent of special teams snaps, while Larry Ogunjobi played 60 percent of the snaps while missing some time.

Behind Heyward and Ogunjobi, no defensive lineman played more than 35 percent of the snaps. Chris Wormley played 31 percent of the snaps before getting hurt, while Tyson Alualu checked in at 27 percent, Montravius Adams at 26 percent, Leal at 16 percent and Isaiahh Loudermilk checked in at 10 percent. Not good enough.

Now though, there is more depth in the front seven from a pass-rush perspective that should allow the Steelers to keep the snap counts and percentages in check. Golden is an accomplished vet who will be able to handle plenty of snaps in relief of Highsmith and Watt during the regular season. Herbig proved his worth, too, and showed he’s capable of seeing the field in passing situations early in his rookie season behind Highsmith and Watt.

Rookie Keeanu Benton should push for more time along the defensive line in base situations and sub-packages, allowing Pittsburgh to give Heyward and Ogunjobi breathers. That should occur with the presence of veteran Armon Watts, too.

There is solid depth up front defensively. That was a point of emphasis from GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl this offseason. That emphasis paid off in training camp and the preseason. Now the Steelers look loaded for bear in the trenches.

Waves of terror could be coming to opposing quarterbacks very soon from the Black and Gold.