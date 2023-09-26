Watch: The Depot 180 — September 26 — Episode 355

Episode 355 — September 26, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled out a victory on the road in Las Vegas in front of a rowdy Steelers’ crowd to advance to 2-1. In today’s episode I discuss some of the key moments from the Sunday Night Football primetime victory. I also put the Steelers’ sack and turnover pace into context as the defense leads the league in some of these categories. I talk about the offense putting together their first passable performance as they slowly round into form including better play by quarterback Kenny Pickett and better calls from offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.