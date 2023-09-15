Watch: The Depot 180 — September 15 — Episode 352

Episode 352 — Sept. 15, 2023.

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers made some roster moves that were expected to come following Cameron Heyward’s groin injury that required surgery. They elevated Dre Fitzpatrick to the 53 to help fill in for Diontae Johnson while he is sidelined with a hamstring injury. In today’s episode I discuss a key matchup in the upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns. I also talk about the early injury reports for Week Two and the coordinators being surprised and confused by the Steelers’ poor Week One performance.

