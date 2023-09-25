Watch: Patrick Peterson Records First INT As A Steeler

Patrick Peterson called for an interception Week One. It took him until Week Three to snag his first. But he picked off Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the third quarter of Sunday night’s game, his first since signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Garoppolo forced a throw to the right sideline that Peterson tracked and picked off for the defense’s second interception of the game. Fellow CB Levi Wallace had the first. Here’s the play.

It’s nice redemption for Peterson, who allowed a touchdown to Davante Adams in the first half.

Pittsburgh’s defense continues to make splash plays. Garoppolo has been sacked twice and thrown a pair of picks. The Raiders came into the game not allowing a sack this season.

For his career, Peterson has 35 career picks. As the NBC broadcast pointed out, that now leads all active players, breaking a tie held with former Minnesota Vikings’ teammate Harrison Smith.

The Steelers lead 16-7 midway through the third quarter. Pittsburgh is looking for its first road win against the Raiders since 1995.