Watch: Evaluating Keeanu Benton’s Debut And How He Helps Replace Cam Heyward

Bringing you guys my first video from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 regular season. Despite all the negativity from that game, we’re going to focus on one of the few positives. Rookie NT Keeanu Benton had a solid showing in his NFL debut, especially as a pass rusher.

While he’s likely to continue playing nose tackle, his ability to work in sub-package is one component to replacing Cam Heyward, who is expected to miss one to two months with a groin injury.

