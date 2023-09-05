Tomlin’s Tuesday Tidbits: Everything Else Mike Tomlin Had To Say (Sept. 5)

Something new we’re doing for Steelers Depot. Every Tuesday is a Tomlin Tuesday, his noon press conference outlining what happened the previous weekend and focusing on the upcoming one. While we’ll write about all the most notable things Tomlin had to say in separate articles, we’ll throw in a couple of smaller nuggets of information in this post. A one-stop shop for the rest of what Coach T had to say.

Today, the tidbits from Tomlin's Sept. 5 press conference ahead of the team's Week One matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Tomlin On Importance Of Miles Killebrew Being A Special Teams Captain

“We’re going through a transition in that phase of our team, if you will. Arthur Maulet, Robert Spillane, Derek Watt, Marcus Allen, guys like that, who filled up our tackle sheet on special teams a year ago are no longer here. [Killebrew’s] probably the most central returning figure. As other guys gain traction, his leadership in production and playmaking obviously is going to be important to us.”

Killebrew was one of the Steelers’ four captains named yesterday. It’s the second-straight year he’s earned that honor. Tomlin went on to praise Killebrew’s actual play and the impact he makes on punt coverage. He blocked two punts in 2021 and had a partial block in the preseason this summer.

He’s also replacing Allen as the team’s upback/personal protector on the punt coverage team, the quarterback of that position. Vocal and assertive, he looks prepared for that role. Killebrew hopefully won’t see many snaps on defense but will play a key role as one of the team’s core special teamers, joining WR Miles Boykin.

Veteran Signings Meeting Expectations

Tomlin was initially asked if OG Isaac Seumalo had met expectations.

“Really pretty much what we’re expecting. Not that it hadn’t been impressive. And I could say the same thing about Allen Robinson or Elandon Roberts or Cole Holcomb, Kwon Alexander. I’ve been really excited about the veteran player that we’ve added in 2023. I’m excited because they’re NFL experienced and that is helpful to us.”

Pittsburgh underwent plenty of roster turnover this offseason. There are 19 players on the team’s 53-man roster who weren’t with the Steelers a season ago. Omar Khan had a busy free agency with Seumalo, signed to a three-year, $24 million deal, being the biggest prize.

But he’s far from the only significant contributor. WR Allen Robinson II could carve out a key role on third downs and in the red zone. The inside linebacker group looks far better than a year ago with a rotation expected between Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, and Kwon Alexander. And though not mentioned by Tomlin, OLB Markus Golden brings key EDGE depth behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

It’s fair to say none of the team’s free agent signings have felt like a disappointment so far, though the real test comes starting Sunday.

Defensive Rotations

Tomlin was asked if he expects a rotation between SS Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal.

“We have quality depth, and capable people and so I think not only this week, but week in and week out, we’re gonna be willing to mix and match it in an effort to get the appropriate matchups and the best mix of people on the field. That could describe the strong safety position. That could describe the inside linebacker position. That could describe the nickel position. I think flexibility, from a matchup perspective, is really in vogue in today’s game defensively. I think if you’re gonna be excellent on defense, you better be mindful of matchups.”

Kazee and Neal are listed as co-starting strong safeties. In the preseason, both rotated in opposite FS Minkah Fitzpatrick. Neal played in the team’s base 3-4, Kazee in the team’s 2-4-5 nickel, and both even got on the field in some “big nickel” situations against run-heavy offensive personnel. It could be something the team does this weekend should 49ers TE George Kittle play, though his status is questionable with an abductor injury.

As we’ve discussed throughout the summer, Pittsburgh is set to have a three-man rotation at inside linebacker between Holcomb, Roberts, and Alexander. All three have played well and have different skill sets the Steelers will lean on. Nickel corner will also rotate through multiple people. Desmond King II, Chandon Sullivan, Elijah Riley, and Patrick Peterson are all viable options inside.

49ers YAC Attack, Fred Warner’s Never Uncomfortable

As he starts every press conference, Tomlin gave an overview of the 49ers’ roster. He praised the team up and down but highlighted the run-after ability of their top skill players as the biggest concern for the Steelers’ defense.

“They have a lot of one-on-one space winners, man. [Christian McCaffrey] might be the most dynamic one-on-one space winner at running back in the NFL. Kittle might be that at tight end. Deebo Samuels might be that at receiver. Their run-after ability with their offensive eligibles is really impressive…What does that mean for us? We better tackle well. we better be sound schematically in terms of some matchup-related things and not put people in bad circumstances athletically.”

Last season, the 49ers ranked fifth in total YAC at 2,240 yards. And they tied for first in YAC per reception at 6.6 yards-after per reception, the same mark as the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers. By comparison, the Steelers finished 29th in YAC at 1,473 yards and dead last in YAC per reception at 4.0, easily the league’s worst mark. Pittsburgh is poised to improve upon its numbers this year but defensively, the Steelers will have to swarm to the football, use correct leverage, and not allow the 49ers’ top weapons to get more than what’s blocked.

Defensively, they’re led by LB Fred Warner, arguably the top off-ball linebacker in football. Tomlin said he’s rarely challenged by anyone.

“His instincts are exceptional. His pedigree is exceptional. There are very few matchups from a talent standpoint, from an athleticism standpoint that he can get in that makes him uncomfortable. He’s good in underneath coverage. He’s a sideline-to-sideline tackler. He’s just a top-notch football player in all areas.”

Warner finished last season with 130 tackles. Even more impressively, he ended 2022 with 10 pass breakups. In comparison, Pittsburgh’s entire ILB group last season had just nine pass breakups. Warner is one of the top threats who will always be around the ball this weekend and someone the Steelers’ line – and QB Kenny Pickett – have to account for on each play.