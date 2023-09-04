Steelers Release 2023 Week One Depth Chart

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their 2023 depth chart ahead of their Week One game against the San Francisco 49ers. It’s the first one following the team’s cutdowns from 90 to 53. Here’s the latest version issued by the team.

Beyond the obvious elimination of players no longer on the main roster, there are some changes. Most notably, the inclusion of an “OR” at inside linebacker between Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts and Kwon Alexander. That did not appear on the team’s previous release. It’s another signal the team plans to use a true three-man rotation at inside linebacker between those three names, with all three players logging significant defensive snaps this season. Alexander was the last addition to the room, signed days after training camp opened up, and he enjoyed a solid summer.

Nate Herbig is now officially listed as the backup center behind starter Mason Cole. On the previous editions, he wasn’t listed at center at all. But he saw reps there throughout the summer, though a shoulder injury limited him to only a handful at the pivot in preseason action. Herbig is also listed as the second-string right guard while rookie Spencer Anderson is the second-string left guard, though it still seems most likely Herbig would be the first man off the bench if any of the team’s interior starters went down.

As expected, Dan Moore Jr. continues to be listed as the first-string left tackle ahead of rookie first-round pick Broderick Jones. Moore will get the nod this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Dylan Cook is listed as the backup right tackle, though it’s more logical Moore would slide over to replace Chukwuma Okorafor, inserting Jones in the lineup at left tackle.

Defensively, new cornerback Desmond King II is only listed as a third-string right corner while Chandon Sullivan and Elijah Riley continue to be listed as the top slot options. King told reporters today he’s most likely to play inside and his listing on this depth chart shouldn’t mean much.

The “OR” between SS Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee was there earlier in the summer. Similar to inside linebacker, they’ll likely rotate depending on the situation and offensive personnel grouping.

For specialists, Anthony McFarland Jr. is listed as the team’s starting kick returner. He did not receive that designation before. WR Calvin Austin III is the team’s starting punt returner with WR Gunner Olszewski listed as the top backup at both spots.

Pittsburgh gets their season going Sunday at 1 PM/EST against the San Francisco 49ers. It’ll be the team’s first Week One home game since 2014.