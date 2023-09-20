‘Timetables Are For Other People, I Make My Own:’ Cam Heyward Provides Details, Update On His Injury

Since suffering a groin injury that landed him on injured reserve, we hadn’t heard from Cam Heyward. But he returned for the latest edition of his Not Just Football podcast Wednesday, one that was, in fact, football-centric with so much to talk about. But nothing is more pressing than getting a health update from Heyward, who is in the process of working his way back to good health.

Heyward was injured in the team’s Week One opener against San Francisco. Twice, he tried to return to the game but was unable to finish and eventually shut down for the day. Today, Heyward offered some clarity on the injury.

“After the game, we rushed over to the doctor’s to get an MRI,” Heyward told his co-host Hayden Walsh. “Which took 45 minutes. And it was 45 minutes way too long. Found out that I had torn some muscles. Right now, we’re at a point where I’ve got weeks instead of a year. I’m attacking it right now. Already off crutches after the first day.”

Heyward is one of the anchors of the Steelers’ defense and his presence has been missed. Through two weeks, Pittsburgh has allowed 386 rushing yards, third-most in franchise history through the first two games, and statistically the NFL’s worst run defense. In Monday night’s win, they allowed 198 yards to the Cleveland Browns, even giving up a 69-yard cutback run to backup RB Jerome Ford.

Most reports peg Heyward returning in seven weeks, sometime around Thanksgiving. But he isn’t paying any mind to a typical recovery. He thinks he can beat it.

“There’s timetables out there but I’m not a regular person. Every injury I’ve been part of, I’ve been cleared earlier,” he said. “It’s not going to stop me from working. Timetables are for other people. I make my own.”

The sooner, the better for Heyward and this defense. There’s no replacing him with just one person. Instead, the team is using a committee approach. DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Armon Watts, and now Breiden Fehoko – reportedly just signed off the practice squad – will try to take his place. Still, none has the physicality and power Heyward possesses, which has made him still one of the best interior linemen in football.

Heyward understands he can’t rush his rehab and risk further injuring himself. But he’s not taking his sweet time to get back onto the field. And the fact he can walk around his teammates like normal is a big boost.

“I’m getting there. Being able to walk on the sideline was big for me mentally,” he said. “Physically, I’m upright, I’m walking around. Taking it one step at a time. I can’t rush the process. Make sure I do everything possible to push this thing forward. I’ve got family members who think I should be taking my sweet ass time. I’ve got work to do. Hitting the rehab and just trying to get after it.”

He added that Mike Tomlin and the Steelers trainers advised him not to begin Monday night’s win over the Cleveland Browns on the sideline, watching the first half from the locker room. But he joined his teammates for the second half and will be on the sideline for Sunday night’s contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Heyward added “it breaks me” to not be on the field with the rest of his teammates, especially as he watched the Steelers struggle against the 49ers in a 30-7 loss. A model of durability, this is the first major injury Heyward has suffered since his season-ending 2016 torn pectoral muscle. It’ll be the first time in his NFL career he’s coming back midseason from a serious injury.

For now, he’ll take it day by day until the day comes that he’s cleared to practice and then play.

“Going to keep knocking these things down until my time has come to jump back in there,” Heyward said.