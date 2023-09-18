Season 14, Episode 24 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers getting ready to host the Cleveland Browns in Week Two action later in the night.

The Steelers’ final injury report for Week Two came out on Saturday so we go over that and also discuss if the team will make any late practice squad elevations on Monday afternoon. We also discuss the Browns’ Week Two injury report, which includes WR Amari Cooper being listed as questionable with a groin injury.

What will the Steelers’ inactive list look like Monday night and will newly added WR Dez Fitzpatrick be on it? We discuss that topic briefly. We also talk about who we think will be the Steelers’ kickoff returner Monday night with RB Anthony McFarland Jr. sidelined with a knee injury.

Alex and I then move on to preview the Steelers’ Monday night game against the Browns. We start on offense and go over what we’re looking for out of that unit and several keys related to that side of the football. More 12 personnel in this game? Is a big game needed from WR Calvin Austin III? What will be the offensive identity coming out of Monday night? We discuss all of that or more.

Alex and I spend a little time discussing how the Browns defense will move around DE Myles Garrett on Monday night.

Alex and I then flip over to the Steelers defense and the keys related to that unit slowing the Browns offense down. We discuss stopping Browns RB Nick Chubb, limiting QB Deshaun Watson on the hoof and much more.

After breaking down both sides of the football, Alex and I give our score predictions for the Monday night game. We differ on our thoughts when it comes to which team will win Monday night.

Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 54-minute episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Versus Browns Monday Night Preview, Injury Reports, Score Predictions, & More

