The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers New 53, Practice Squad Adds, King Fit, Olszewski Restructure, Freiermuth Future, & More

Season 14, Episode 17 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers already shuffling their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season by waiving P Braden Mann and signing CB Desmond King.

The Steelers have now almost filled their 16-man practice squad to start the 2023 season, so Alex and I go over the 14 potential members of it as of Friday morning. We also discuss what the remaining vacant spots might be from a positional standpoint.

With King now a member of the Steelers, Alex and I go over his recent tape and where he seems to best fit on defense moving forward. We also review why the Houston Texans likely parted ways with King a few days ago.

The Steelers reportedly restructured the contract of WR Gunner Olszewski recently, so we pass along what we know and don’t know about that transaction as of Friday morning.

What does the next offseason hold for Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth when it comes to his contract situation? Alex and I attempt to answer that question and what his market value might be next offseason on the heels of two other young NFL tight ends signing extensions this offseason.

Alex and I then go over the Steelers initial list of potential free agents next offseason.

Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 68-minute episode, and we end it by answering several listener questions!

