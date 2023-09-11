The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs. 49ers Week One Game Recap, Injuries, Concern Level, Listener Questions, & More

Season 14, Episode 21 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to the Pittsburgh Steelers losing their Week One Sunday home game to the San Francisco 49ers in convincing fashion.

We start this show by going over the five players who were inactive for the Steelers. We then go over the several injuries the team sustained on Sunday. We wonder how much time DT Cameron Heyward (groin) and WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) might miss moving forward.

After the opening, Alex and I focus on the play of the Steelers offense in the 30-7 loss. We go all over the place and focus a lot on the poor play of QB Kenny Pickett against the 49ers. We discuss several of his Sunday decisions and his lack of accuracy, both of which are overly concerning.

We go over the play of the offensive line, the running backs, and wide receivers on Sunday. We also highlight the offense having five consecutive three-and-outs to start the game.

Alex and I move over to defense and discuss how poorly that unit played on Sunday as well. We discuss how the 49ers and QB Brock Purdy exposed the Steelers’ defense, delivered explosive plays on the ground and through the air, and much more. We talk a lot about the play of CB Patrick Peterson and how he was used during the contest. We also discuss the great three-sack game that OLB T.J. Watt had on Sunday.

Special teams is also discussed in this show. We talk about RB Anthony McFarland Jr. and his kickoff returns in addition to P Pressley Harvin III and his inconsistency.

We discuss the concerns related to the Steelers coming out of their poor Week One showing and how Week Two against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night has already become an even more important game for several reasons.

Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 88-minute episode, and we end it by answering several listener questions!

