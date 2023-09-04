The Terrible Podcast — Steelers 2023 Preview Roundtable Discussion, Nick Bosa Week 1, Matt Canada Concern, & More

Season 14, Episode 18 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 2023 season about to get underway next weekend. We discuss the team rounding out their 16-man practice squad on Saturday and a few players on that unit that intriguing.

Will the San Francisco 49ers have edge rusher Nick Bosa signed in time for their Week One game against the Steelers on Sunday? We discuss that topic and whether Bosa might be on a snap count for that game if he does sign a new contract soon.

Alex and I address the concern level we have when it comes to Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada ahead of the 2023 regular season getting underway.

In the second part of this show, Alex and I have a Steelers 2023 roundtable discussion with Josh Carney and Joe Clark. We get their thoughts on assorted topics concerning the 2023 Steelers. We discuss the offseason, concerns, strengths, weaknesses, top rookies, and even cover a few over/under predictions when it comes to a few players such as QB Kenny Pickett, RB Najee Harris, and WR George Pickens.

We close out our roundtable discussion with Josh and Joe by getting their record predictions for the 2023 Steelers. We also get them to predict whether the 23023 Steelers will win a playoff game this season and if the Super Bowl window is now slightly open. You can follow Josh and Joe on Twitter at @ByJoshCarney and @jclark1233. It was great to have both of them back on the show again.

Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 79-minute episode, and we end it by answering several listener questions!

