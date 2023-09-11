‘The Inexperience And The Ego:’ Former Coach Mike Martz Shocked By How Bad Kenny Pickett Played

Not that you need an NFL resume to understand it but former head coach Mike Martz was floored by how poorly Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett played in Sunday’s 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Pickett threw for just 232 yards, one touchdown, and two picks, with a chunk of those yards coming in garbage time.

Appearing on a segment for The 33rd Team, Martz reviewed Pickett’s below-the-line play.

“He was way off with his accuracy, which is not who he is,” Martz said in his analysis. “He was trying to throw it where he had no business downfield. Two more picks. He got flustered and tried to make it up. That’s what happens. The inexperience and the ego of it. You can’t do that.”

Pickett’s first interception came on a third and 5 on the Steelers’ second possession. With nothing initially open, he fired downfield for WR Diontae Johnson. The placement didn’t seem ideal and Johnson lost his footing, the pass picked off by CB Charvarius Ward and taken the other way.

The second interception came later in the game and provided a clear example of Martz’s criticism. Pickett tried to throw down the middle against Cover 2. But LB Fred Warner, the game’s best coverage linebacker, ran step-for-step with TE Connor Heyward, tipping the ball up. It was intercepted by safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Pickett led only one scoring drive all game, a two-minute drill where he zipped the ball to TE Pat Freiermuth for a touchdown. But even that drive nearly failed, RB Anthony McFarland Jr. having to make a low, diving grab to move the sticks on fourth and 2.

Overall, it was one of the worst games of Pickett’s career and was reminiscent of the team’s blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles last year. The Steelers seemed past those moments but clearly aren’t as far ahead as their preseason play suggested.

Martz coordinated and coached “The Greatest Show On Turf,” the legendary St. Louis Rams offenses of the late 90s and early 2000s. He’s a guy who knows a thing or two about offenses. Still, he offered perspective and said Pickett will be “fine” and expects him to bounce back next week.

But a tough test against the Cleveland Browns awaits, a unit that harassed Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, about the only quarterback who had a worse day than Pickett this weekend. Burrow finished the day with just 82 yards, completed barely 40 percent of his passes, as the Bengals were held out of the end zone in a 24-3 loss. After the game, new Browns DC Jim Schwartz received a game ball for his great defensive plan.